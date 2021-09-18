Bunicorn Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00174245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.22 or 0.07119037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.18 or 1.00087075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.24 or 0.00851494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.