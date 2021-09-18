Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.