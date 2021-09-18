Burger Swap Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.84 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $70.52 million and $10.84 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00008569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00132115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,395 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,395 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.