Bytecoin Market Cap Tops $59.59 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $59.59 million and approximately $24,155.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00561531 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

