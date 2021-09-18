Bytom (BTM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.54 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Bytom has a total market cap of $113.25 million and $17.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00375262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,464,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,659,519 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

