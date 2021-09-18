Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 24,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 29,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.