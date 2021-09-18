CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits Market Cap of $4.25 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $56.33 or 0.00117335 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $190,965.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 75,474 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

