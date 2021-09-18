CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million.

Several research firms have commented on CAE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.79 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.