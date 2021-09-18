CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.09% of CAE worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 207,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

