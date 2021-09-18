Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,239 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.77% of Caesars Entertainment worth $170,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. 5,778,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

