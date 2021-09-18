Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,774 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

