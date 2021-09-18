Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 241,239 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 332.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,239 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.46% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 349,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 279,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.64 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

