Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

