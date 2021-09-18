Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.95 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 1,001,005 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 86,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.