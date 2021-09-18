Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,622,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $350.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

