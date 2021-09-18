Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.19 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 228.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

