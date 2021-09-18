Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

