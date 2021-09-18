Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,252,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

