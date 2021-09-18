Canacol Energy Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $2.62 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter.

CNNEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

