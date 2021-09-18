Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,909 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

