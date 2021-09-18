Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWB shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$36.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.54. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.72 and a one year high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.62%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.