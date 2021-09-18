CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

DBM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

TSE DBM opened at C$6.55 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The stock has a market cap of C$567.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

