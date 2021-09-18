Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE CS opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.04. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,809.10. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$224,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,245,711.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

