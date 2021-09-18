Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.04

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as low as C$4.96. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 2,000,718 shares changing hands.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.81.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.04.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$235,823.50. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

