Carbon One Day Volume Reaches $134,843.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $134,843.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00174367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.60 or 0.07045160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.05 or 0.99935639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.