Cardano (ADA) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $75.08 billion and $2.07 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00140800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00505244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00042443 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.