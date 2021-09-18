Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Shares Up 1.2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) shares shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.36. 1,138,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 159,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDL. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

