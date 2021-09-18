Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Shares of CSII stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 622,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

