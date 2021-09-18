Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,761 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,607,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,592,531. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.