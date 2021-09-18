Carry Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Carry has a market capitalization of $96.46 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00100859 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

