Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.35

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $9.75. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 19,489 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBL. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,660,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

