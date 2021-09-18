Cash Tech (CATE) Price Tops $0.0102

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. Cash Tech has a market cap of $120,263.09 and $402.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00130792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

