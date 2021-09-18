Casper Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $250.17 million and $23.54 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00121623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.64 or 0.07118306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.92 or 0.99670918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00865045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,352,753,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,004,560,147 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

