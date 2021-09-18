Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Cap of $27,817.28

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $27,817.28 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.99 or 0.00411825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.84 or 0.00975980 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

