CBC.network Price Hits $0.0513 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CBC.network has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $219,041.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00130775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

