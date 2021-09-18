CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Up 61.1% in August

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CBMB opened at $15.35 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CBM Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CBM Bancorp by 68.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBM Bancorp during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

