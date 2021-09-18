CBTX, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

CBTX has increased its dividend by 700.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CBTX opened at $26.98 on Friday. CBTX has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBTX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBTX were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

