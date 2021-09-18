Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MTTRY remained flat at $$0.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

