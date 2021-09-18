Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

