Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 59.7% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $651.69 million and approximately $222.55 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00130878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047018 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,080,630 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.