Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) & SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Head to Head Comparison

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

7.5% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SK Telecom Co.,Ltd and Cellcom Israel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom Co.,Ltd $15.79 billion 1.28 $1.20 billion $1.93 14.46 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.39 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares SK Telecom Co.,Ltd and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 11.16% 8.79% 4.56% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Summary

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd beats Cellcom Israel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.