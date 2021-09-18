Celo (CELO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $110.70 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $110.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00011210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

