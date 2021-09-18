Celo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Celo has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $110.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.42 or 0.00011210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

