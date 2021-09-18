CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.56. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 5,026,116 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

