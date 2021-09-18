Centaur Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $542,485.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

