Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.24 and traded as low as C$8.98. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.13, with a volume of 953,794 shares trading hands.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.93.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.63%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.