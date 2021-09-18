Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $20.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $248.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

