Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $20.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $248.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

