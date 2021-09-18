Centric Cash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000912 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056246 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

