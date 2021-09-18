Centrifuge Trading Down 6.2% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $103.29 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00121444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00174263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.27 or 0.07139914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,015.09 or 0.99708271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00847395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,157,622 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

